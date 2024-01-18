Nyamira family devastated as Form Two boy dies by suicide

Poverty, hopelessness and a contant thirst for education seemingly conspired to snuff out the life of a secondary school student in Nyamira County.

Josphat Mayaka, 15, who was about to join Form 2, died by suicide, plunging Mugoroka village in Kemera Ward into mourning.

According to the boy's father, Philip Mayaka, the boy had been in and out of school during his Form 1 due to lack of school fees.

On Monday, schools opened and he needed about Sh20,000 to settle his school fees.

His sister, who was also joining Form 1, also needed about Sh10,000.

Their parents, who work as casual labourers in the village and sometimes sell tomatoes, could not provide the required amounts.

"He had no school socks, so on Sunday he asked his mother if she could buy him a pair. The mother had no money but asked him to be patient as she promised to get him some," said Mr Mayaka.

The deceased missed school, St Joseph's Bobaracho High School, on Monday.

In the evening of the same day, his mother bought him a new pair of socks, hoping that the impasse had been resolved, but the boy was still in a bad mood.

"That evening he was told to relax because the socks had been bought. He ate at his brother's house and then went to bed," said the boy's father.

But like the sun that set that evening, so did his son; he would never see another day.

Tuesday morning came, but Mayaka did not wake up to prepare for school.

A radio was playing in his room.

Calls from his mother and knocks on the door and window, both locked from the inside, did not wake him.

When the family and neighbours finally forced their way into the house, they were confronted with the lifeless body of their son, which shocked them all.

The second born in a family of five, he used to weed neighbouring farms to earn money, which he sometimes saved to buy school supplies.

"He was so determined to get an education, but now we have lost him. It is very painful," said a family friend.

The deceased's grandmother, Hellen Kemunto, appealed to well-wishers to help the family take care of the educational expenses of their children.

"The problem [cause of death is lack of money. His mother sells tomatoes and makes 50 shillings a day. All the money is then spent, leaving the family with nothing to pay for the children's education," Ms Kemunto said.