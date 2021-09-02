Nyamira County demotes 1,000 staff in payroll cleansing

More than 1,000 Nyamira County employees who were illegally promoted have been demoted as Governor Amos Nyaribo cleanses the payroll.

The affected staff across the 10 departments will be surcharged according to the law.

In a move that has left the employees shocked, Mr Nyaribo said the staff were irregularly promoted, terming the upgrade unfair and against the Constitution and human resource and labour laws.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission had pointed fingers at the devolved unit over irregularities in its payroll.

In one of the cases, an officer was promoted every year since 2016. The said officer moved from job group K in March 2016 to job group L in August 2017 to group N in October 2018 and then P in March 2019.

In another case, an officer was employed in job group H in April 2017 and promoted straight to job group M in October 2020 jumping job groups J, K and L. Another was employed in job group J in March 2016 and promoted to job group L in January 2021 and in February 2021 was in job group N.

Other officers were promoted to non-existing positions of directors’ job group R within the line of departmental directorate, while others were also promoted to non-existing positions of directors job group S which is reserved for chief officers.