Nyamira County demotes 1,000 staff in payroll cleansing

Amos Nyaribo, the Governor of Nyamira County.

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • The affected staff across the 10 departments will be surcharged according to the law.
  • The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission had pointed fingers at the devolved unit over irregularities in its payroll. 

More than 1,000 Nyamira County employees who were illegally promoted have been demoted as Governor Amos Nyaribo cleanses the payroll.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.