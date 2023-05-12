Nominated MCA Mitchell Kemuma fights for her seat in Nyamira

Nominated Nyamira MCA Mitchell Kemuma wants the High Court in Nairobi to ratify her appointment by Jubilee Party, saying it was in line with the party's constitution and election rules.

Asking Milimani High Court Judge Lucy Mwihaki Njuguna to preserve her nomination, Kemuma said her competitor, Dolphine Nyang’ara Onkoba, was not eligible for nomination since she is a resident of Kiambu County.

Ms Kemuma said she was the only who qualified to represent Nyamira residents since is domiciled there.

“I urge this court to dismiss an appeal by Ms Dolphine, seeking to replace me in the county assembly since she is not eligible,” she said.

Ms Kemuma says a Nyamira court legally and validly quashed a decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to nominate Ms Onkoba in total disregard of an order of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) for the list Jubilee submitted to be amended.

The IEBC gazetted Ms Onkoba as a nominated Nyamira MCA but Ms Kemuma filed a petition against this, saying she is a resident of Kiambu County and therefore ineligible for nomination as an MCA of Nyamira County.

The trial magistrate William Chepseba concurred with Ms Kemuma and nullified her rival's nomination, replacing her with the petitioner.

Defending the judgement, Ms Kemuma's lawyer, Ndubi Mokua, faulted the electoral commission for failing to comply with the PPDT's directive to publish the emended list of nominees submitted for gazettment by Jubilee.

“The decision to nominate Ms Kemuma was valid and cannot be annulled as it complies with the party and election rules,” Mr Mokua told Justice Njuguna.

The judge heard that Ms Kemuma was nominated following a directive by the PPDT, requiring Jubilee to amend its party list of proposed nominees that had been submitted to the IEBC.

“The secretary-general of Jubilee wrote to the IEBC, [asking it] to comply with the PPDT decision, leading to the nomination of Kemuma instead of Dolphine,” the judge heard.

Aggrieved by the court's decision, Ms Onkoba filed an appeal asking Justice Njuguna to invalidate her competitior's nomination.

Her lawyer, Wilken Ochoki, criticised magistrate Chepseba's ruling, saying he allowed the petition to remove his client based on documents that were legally unacceptable.

“The petition ought to have been supported by a supporting affidavit. It is missing in the Nyamira court records and therefore the judgement ordering the nomination of Kemuma should be overturned,” Mr Ochoki told Justice Njuguna.

The lawyer also said Jubilee officials have no mandate to alter a list of nominees submitted to the IEBC. He added that in the initial list, Ms Onkoba was number one and Ms Kemuma position three.

But the judge heard that Jubilee's secretary-general sent a letter to the IEBC on September 9, 2022, asking it to make the necessary changes in the party list as directed by the PPDT.

Mr Ochoki said it was that letter by the secretary-general to the IEBC which propelled Ms Kemuma to the top of the list of nominees. He asked the judge to intervene and restore her as the nominated MCA in Nyamira County.

But Mr Mokua said the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the appeal as it does not raise triable issues.

“The appeal lacks merit as the trial court upheld the position of the PPDT in correcting the anomaly in the JPK nominee list,” said Mr Mokua.

Justice Njuguna was urged to concur with Chepseba quashing the nomination of Dolphine and replacing her with Kemuma.

“Dismiss this appeal and allow Kemuma to complete her five-year term as nominated MCA as she was validly nominated,” Mr Mokua prayed.

Lawyer Sam Nyaberi, who is teaming up with Mr Mokua in representing Ms Kemuma, urged the court to order the IEBC to deposit Sh100,000 in court as the security for costs in the event it loses the appeal.