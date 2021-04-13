MCAs fighting for key committees cause chaos in Nyamira assembly

Chaos erupted at the Nyamira County Assembly on Tuesday, with MCAs punching each other as they angled to control key committees.

Some started shouting and blowing whistles on the floor of the House during the afternoon sitting.

They claimed the House leadership was biased and had failed to execute its mandate properly.

A section of MCAs also questioned the delay to approve the nominee for the environment executive post, leading to a disagreement which saw the session adjourned.

Speaker Moffat Teya later told journalists that the issue bedeviling the assembly was minor and will be solved.

Mr Teya denied allegations of sharp divisions in the assembly.

“There are no divisions in the assembly ... it is all about interests, which is very normal. I believe they will come to a consensus … that is why I let them argue,” the Speaker said.

Wrangles at the assembly have persisted for several years now, at times derailing service delivery and spilling over to the executive.

Bokeria MCA Callen Atuya said it was wrong for ward representatives to fight, noting that the electorate suffers the consequences when a House is divided.

“What is happening at the assembly is wrong. The House leadership should bring order," said Ms Atuya.