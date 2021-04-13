MCAs fighting for key committees cause chaos in Nyamira assembly

Nyamira County Assembly fight

A fight in the Nyamira County Assembly on April 13, 2021, following disagreements over control of key committees. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Wrangles at the assembly have persisted for several years now, at times derailing service delivery and spilling over to the executive.

Chaos erupted at the Nyamira County Assembly on Tuesday, with MCAs punching each other as they angled to control key committees.

