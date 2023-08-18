Lawyers in Kisii protest in bid to dislodge area land registrar

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK), South West branch, staged a protest on Friday to increase pressure on Kisii Land Registrar Charles Ayienda to resign from his post.

The lawyers stormed the Kisii Land Registry offices on Friday, demanding that Mr Ayienda resign or be transferred.

This is the third time this year that the aggrieved lawyers have put pressure on Mr Ayienda to leave office.

They accuse him of micromanaging operations at the Kisii land registry offices.

There has been disharmony between the two parties for months.

Trouble started when Mr Ayienda claimed that some legal practitioners in the area were fond of forging land documents.

He alleged that they used the forged documents when representing their clients in court on land matters.

With a rapidly growing population, land is an emotive issue in the Gusii region and forms the bulk of the litigation.

Led by lawyer George Morara, the lawyers gathered at the Kisii law courts and then proceeded to Mr Ayienda's office where they amplified their voices.

"The purpose of these peaceful demonstrations is to convey a cry from lawyers and landowners in Kisii region. We are aggrieved by the activities and actions of the Land Registrar," said Mr Morara.

He continued: "Mr Ayienda received a petition from LSK with a number of do's and don'ts but he has not complied. He gave an answer, but it was not enough and it was not satisfactory," said Mr Morara.

Mr Morara noted that their continued picketing of Mr Ayienda was a clear way of sending a strong message to Lands Cabinet Secretary Zachary Njeru that all was not well in Kisii.

He called on top officials at the Lands Ministry headquarters to intervene in the matter, failing which they would continue with the weekly protests.

On 30 June this year, the lawyers staged a similar protest at Mr Ayienda's offices.

They interrupted Mr Ayienda as he was briefing the press and without hesitation interrupted him after he (Ayienda) claimed that the lawyers were corrupt.

They chanted 'Ayienda must go' and a confrontation ensued.