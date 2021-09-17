In 2011, Nyakemincha Primary School came into the public limelight following its poor performance in the 2011 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination results.

Located deep in rural Nyamira County, it was ranked last among all schools in Kenya.

That year, in an unusual move, the minister for Education at the time, Prof Sam Ongeri, now Kisii County senator, decided to name the lowest-performing school.

The word “Nyakemincha” in the Kisii language means “of the tail”.

But the once ridiculed school has pulled itself out of its “moment of shame”.

All the 2020 KCPE candidates, for instance, joined secondary school.

St Peters Nyakemincha Secondary School bus.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

This has been the norm since 2011, with all Standard Eight pupils being absorbed into the neighbouring secondary school, making it among the top performers in the country in this respect.

Started as a missionary school in 1955, St Peter’s Nyakemincha Secondary and primary schools have grown twofold.

The schools have over the years proved that what is in a name does not necessarily hold its fate.

The St Peter’s Nyakemincha complex, which now hosts the secondary and primary schools and a Catholic church, has become one of the landmark centres in West Mugirango constituency and the larger Gusiiland.

It has produced notable people, such as National Land Commission chairman Gershom Otachi, Nation Media Group Sports Editor Elias Makori, Kakamega Catholic Bishop Joseph Obanyi and the late Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama.

The complex sits on seven acres donated by the Obanyis. But part of it has been grabbed by some land-thirsty individuals and the school management is trying to reclaim it.

When the primary school was ranked last in 2011, stakeholders came together and vowed to shed the tag they claimed did not define it.

The school had a 119.26 percent mean score, Prof Ongeri said at the time.

A tuition block at Nyakemincha Primary school in West Mugirango, Nyamira. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Stakeholders back then said it lacked sound management, physical facilities and competent curriculum delivery systems, among other issues.

Through concerted efforts by the community, parents, the Catholic Church (the sponsors) and the Board of Management, the school has grown academically and improved its infrastructure, making it one of the envied schools nationally.

“Following the 2011 debacle, the BOM, community, teaching staff, sponsor, friends from within and outside the county, as well as the Nyakemincha schools neighbours and alumni moved quickly to not only arrest but also reverse the situation,” says BOM chair Joshua Mogaka.

A dormitory under construction at St Peters Nyakemincha Secondary School.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Mr Mogaka led stakeholders to develop a blueprint with interventions to address the weaknesses identified to have caused the poor performance over time.

He said it has been a tough but progressive journey, and when they now look back, the tailing in 2011 was a blessing in disguise because it challenged them to work harder.

The primary school has 400 pupils. The current BOM and the headteacher took over management of the school in 2016.

“There has been a steady and progressive increase in enrolment since 2014 when the number of pupils was at its lowest, 158, following the impact of poor performance in 2011 that triggered a decline,” Mr Mogaka said.

In 2020, enrolment was 320, up from 272 in 2019 and 245 in 2018.

A 12-classroom block under construction at St Peters Nyakemincha Secondary School.

Photo credit: File

“It will be noted that the school has been on an improvement trend since 2011 when it had the lowest mean score in the country,” he said.

In 2020, the school recorded a mean score of 235. In 2019, some 49 candidates had a mean score of 249.86.

In 2018, its 35 candidates had a mean score of 258.2 while in 2017 there were 17 candidates with a mean grade of 213.2.

Some of the key transformational changes put in place since 2011 were a different school uniform, water tanks, electricity in all classes, new pit latrines and the supply of textbooks.

The introduction of a sanitary pads provision programme and the provision of Taifa Leo newspapers also helped to improve the performance.

Then Taifa Leo managing editor the late Ken Walibora addresses students of St Peters Nyakemincha Secondary School in 2012.

Other measures included a performance awards programme for the best pupil and teacher, provision of desktop computers and a photocopying machine.

In 2016, the school management started building a computer lab, library, an additional ECD class and a three- storey tuition block, and the work is in progress.

A total of Sh18.5 million is required to complete the work.

The secondary school has also recorded steady academic growth.

In the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination, the school had a mean score of 8.09 with 340 candidates, up from 7.81 in 2019 and 263 candidates.

In 2018, the mean score was 6.90 with 172 candidates.

St Peter’s Nyakemincha Secondary is registered as a three-stream school, expected to admit a maximum of 540 students from Form One to Form Four.

However, because of free primary education and the 100 percent transition policy, as well as the high demand owing to the school’s excellent performance in KSCE, it now has 1,694 students.

The school has 24 classrooms against the standard requirement of 36, accommodating the standard 45 students per class.

This is reflected in all other facilities needed to sustain the high performance achieved this far. The school, therefore, urgently needs to expand all its facilities.

The school’s Board of Management has prioritised the construction of 16 classrooms, a dormitory and a dining hall. Construction will start soon using money from the government and parents.

The state of affairs in 2012, a year after the primary school was ranked last. Photo credit: File

“We have scheduled a fundraiser this week. It is intended to fill a financing gap for the completion of the facilities. It is estimated that the first phase of this development will cost Sh42 million,” Mr Mogaka said.

Getruth Arisi, a senior teacher at Nyakemincha Secondary, said the administration is always ready and willing to support innovations and in the process, teachers are motivated to work harder.

“Our pride is to give back to society an innovative and independent mind. In Nyakemincha, we live as a family which cares for the needs and feelings of each member,” she said.