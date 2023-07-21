Health officials reveal cause of widespread illness at Ikonge girls school

Public health experts and other medical personnel in Nyamira County have revealed that contaminated water was the cause of poisoning at Ikonge PAG Girls Secondary School.

As a result, over 163 students fell ill and most of them were admitted to various hospitals in Nyamira County.

The students were brought to the hospital and admitted with acute abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting.

After spending between 24 and 48 hours in the hospital, most of the students were discharged on Thursday after medical officials declared them safe.

Medical staff said the school's water pump had broken down, forcing students to collect water from a nearby stream, which was apparently contaminated, leading to the infection of the students who consumed it.

Nyamira County Health Officer Dr. Timothy Ombati said the consumption of untreated water was the cause of the infections.

"When we visited the school, we noticed that there was a problem. The headmaster confirmed it to us. The water pumping machine there had broken down and for several days they received water from an outside source. This water brought from outside the school may have been the problem," said Dr. Ombati.

He added, "The water was consumed without being treated. We always advise that all drinking water should be treated before consumption. The water did not undergo any testing as is our norm for various water sources in various institutions," the health officer said, adding that a team of health experts is still at the school to monitor the situation.

He said there is no cause for alarm, noting that they have managed the situation well and most of the students are out of danger.

He explained that the school administration, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education are working together to bring normalcy back to the institution.

"We have visited the stream where the contaminated water was collected and have taken necessary steps to prevent the problem from spreading to community members," Dr. Ombati said.

A medical spokesman at Ekerenyo Sub County Hospital, where most of the sick students were admitted, said most of them had been discharged.The medical officer, Mr. Justine Geke, said, "We had an incident on Wednesday where students from Ikonge Girls were here with acute onset of some symptoms consisting of abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting."

The clinical officer said 90 students were treated at the health facility and stabilized later in the afternoon.

He said some of the students were discharged in the evening after treatment, while others were kept in the wards for further observation.The medical officer said two students were still admitted and health experts were still conducting investigations to determine the specific nature of their waterborne infections.

"Urine and stool samples have been collected from the patients for further analysis at the national laboratory," said Mr. Geke.

He added, "The acute onset of symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain are in most cases caused by what we call acute gastroenteritis.This is inflammation of the stomach and intestines due to infection with microorganisms that are capable of causing such serious infections."

The doctor said that to determine the nature of the infections, hospital authorities will conduct detailed tests under culture and sensitivity in the laboratory to ensure more effective medication is provided to the students and also protect the community.

By the time the Nation visited the school on Thursday evening, calm had been restored. Almost all of the students who had been admitted to Nyamira hospitals after drinking contaminated water had been discharged.

On Thursday afternoon, education stakeholders downplayed the health scare that rocked the school on Wednesday, saying the situation was fully under control.

A team of stakeholders drawn from the ministries of Health and Education visited the school, located in Nyamira North, and made a series of recommendations after it emerged that the students who fell ill were suffering from symptoms that started as a result of consuming contaminated water.

Pupils' infection is a looming problem in most parts of Kisii and Nyamira after almost all day secondary schools were hastily converted to boarding schools without proper facilities.

Many day secondary schools that were supposed to provide affordable education have been converted into boarding schools without the management and boards thinking about the availability of clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

"We are yet to see a major disaster that hit a number of schools in Gusii because simple health protocols were not followed when recently established harambee schools were haphazardly converted into boarding schools for motives that were not necessarily meant to promote academic standards in the area," said a resident of Botoro community in Kisii.