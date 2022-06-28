Frank Obegi buried in Nyamira as family refutes flashy lifestyle claim

The mother of Frank Obegi, one of the Kasarani four murder victims, was Tuesday rushed to hospital for emergency treatment after she fell unconscious during her son's burial.

Towards the end of the burial service held in Bogwendo village in Nyamira County, Mrs Beatrice Nyanchama suddenly left other mourners and started running towards her son's grave site.

In between the sloppy path surrounded by tea bushes, she tripped as she ran and fell. She was later taken to her house by relatives who ran to rescue her.

The woman, who had all through remained strong and even sang in the choir, broke down, wailed uncontrollably and even became harsh to people who were trying to comfort her.

Lost consciousness

She later lost consciousness and was carried to a waiting van and rushed to hospital for medical care. She did not witness her son's final send off.

Obegi's only brother, Leytone Teya, and sister Gilger Nyang’ate wailed uncontrollably as they witnessed his final send off.

At some point, Mr Teya demanded to speak and briefly disrupted the burial ceremony, forcing the presiding pastor to intervene with prayers.

"Just allow me to talk. This is my only brother. I used to call him Endugu. Please understand us. As a family we have been hit hard; sorry that I disrupted the service. Those who killed my brother did wrong," said Mr Teya.

Obegi's body was among three others which were on Sunday, June 19 discovered in Kijabe Forest.

The bodies of Elijah Omeka and Mose Nyachae were discovered alongside Obegi's while that of Fred Obare Mokaya was found in Magadi, Kajiado County.

It remains unclear what led to their deaths.

Relatives, friends and villagers described the late Obegi as a good person who would neither hurt anyone nor engage in the purported crimes he has being accused of.

Speaking during his burial, the relatives said the late Obegi's name has been dragged through the mud, yet while alive he led a decent life.

Relatives and friends who were overcome by emotions clung on Obegi's casket, wailing and asking why he had been murdered in such a cruel manner.

His father, Evans Mose, thanked journalists for following up on the case.

Appeal to Uhuru

"Even though we got Obegi's badly mutilated body, we are glad that we have laid him to rest. I plead with President Uhuru Kenyatta's government to investigate why young men are being killed," he said.

Mr Mose called on special forces from other countries to help investigate the murder of young people aged below 35 years in Kenya, noting that the murders are t gruesome.

He said they know the government is capable of bringing Obegi's killers to book, noting that justice for his son would help him heal.

"I want the government to bring me evidence that my son had a lot of money. If they do not do that, I will forever be troubled," he said.

An uncle of the late Obegi said the government should support the youth in their search for a better life, noting that not all technology is bad.

"Let the government explain where the technology is bad and give training if possible. Our son Obegi was good and was even struggling in his education. He deferred his classes in university for a whole year because of lack of money," said the uncle, adding that Obegi survived on support from relatives and friends.

"You cannot understand what has not befallen you. What you are hearing is not true. Frank was a very good person, he was not sick, he died in a most painful manner," said an aunt, Veronica Kerubo.

Ms Kerubo said that it is unfortunate that when children try to grow in life, the devil gets in between and brings them down.

Ms Kerubo who lives in Nairobi and occasionally supported Obegi financially denied that they are rich and live a flashy lifestyle.

"You can see for yourselves, we are poor and struggling in life," she said.