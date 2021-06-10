Fourteen-year-old boy kills cousin, 16, over food

The 14-year old Class Six pupil from Bonyamatuta village was rushed to a nearby hospital where he pronounced was dead on arrival.

Photo credit: File

By  Wycliffe Nyaberi

Police in Nyamira County are searching for a 14-year old Class Six pupil from Bonyamatuta village who reportedly stabbed his 16-year-old cousin to death following a quarrel over food.

