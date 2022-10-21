Four sought for ‘gang-raping’ elderly woman

Police in Nyamira are looking for four suspects accused of gang-raping a 67-year-old deaf mother.

The victim was heading home from Nyaututu village on the evening of October 12 when the men accosted her.

They allegedly tied her up with ropes before assaulting her in turns.

Her relatives took her to Singowet District Hospital the following day before the matter was reported to the police.

She is said to have identified one of the rapists as Dismas Maraga, 35, who is already in police custody.

Nyamira North sub-county Police Commander Patrick Ngeiywa said the assault was being investigated.

“The other suspects are at large but it is a matter of time before we catch up with them,” he told the Nation by phone.

Defilement

Meanwhile, in the same sub-county, officers at the Ekerenyo Police Station are investigating a Maagonga Secondary School teacher who was busted in his bedroom with a Form Two student from the same school.

A mother reported to the police that her 15-year-old daughter had been having an affair with Wesley Angika Asira, 28, for some time.

Ekerenyo officers began watching the student and cornered her at the teacher's house, which is near the school.

A police report alleged the two were found naked together.

The maths and physics teacher who was posted to the school less than three years ago.

The two were taken to Ekerenyo Sub-County Hospital for medical tests before they were arrested.

In the neighbouring Borabu sub-county, police are investigating how Joseph Obonyo, 54, met his death.

His body was discovered 50 metres from his home on Monday.

The body had deep wounds in the head, neck and limbs and was disfigured. It was taken to the Nyansiongo Mission Hospital morgue.

In neighbouring Kisii County, a juvenile is nursing serious injuries in a hospital after she tried to kill herself by jumping from an apartment in the Mwembe area of Kisii town.

Ms Farida Moraa, 24, reported to police that she was in her rented house with her children when an unknown juvenile opened their door. The 17-year-old told the family that she was looking for food.

She then hurriedly left and headed straight to the third floor of the same building and jumped to the ground.

Some tenants rushed her to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, where she was admitted. The minor said she hails from Nyansancha sub-location in Nyaribari Chache constituency and lives with her father.