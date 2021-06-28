Family struggles to make ends meet as Covid-19 pandemic bites

There is hardly enough food for them, and at times there is none at all.

Their grandmother, Esther Kwamboka, 75, says when there is no food, they have no option but to depend on water.

Mrs Kwamboka has been left with the burden of taking care of her six grandchildren after their parents abandoned them.

Their mother left six years ago after separating from their father following domestic disagreements.

Their father, who worked manual jobs to fend for the children, left in March this year to look for a job in Trans Mara. Here, he works as a sugarcane cutter and has not returned home since.

He avoids picking up calls from his family and is unavailable on the phone most of the time.

His family says he just left home in March after failing to support his children financially.

“When I last talked to the children’s mother, she said they have their father. Their father, on the other hand, said they have their mother and that she should take care of them. I wondered why they were rejecting their children, but I told myself that I will struggle to raise them,” Mrs Kwamboka said.

Struggling to survive

With the Covid-19 pandemic, manual jobs have become difficult to come by and the abandoned children have been struggling to make a living.

Their grandmother is sickly and cannot move around because her feet are swollen. The family, from Kemera township in Nyamira County, mostly depends on well-wishers for food.

75 year-old Esther Kwamboka sits outside her home in Kemera, Nyamira on June 21,2021. She is taking care of her six grandchildren abandoned by their parents. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

They live one day at a time and they cling to hope for a better tomorrow.

The family’s burden has been left with a 17-year-old boy, who is supposed to join Form One in August.

He scored 204 marks and was admitted to Sengera Manga Secondary School.

He initially worked at a car wash owned by his uncle but the business has dwindled due to the hard economic times caused by Covid-19.

“The car-wash business is no longer sustainable. Very few people bring their vehicles for cleaning. For the last few months, I have been doing manual jobs around Kemera, but they are also not available,” the teenager said.

The eldest child is a girl aged 19 and in Form Two, followed by the 17-year-old, followed by a 15-year-old boy who is supposed to join Form One.

He scored 168 points and was admitted to Ikonge SDA Secondary. The fourth-born is a Standard Six boy aged 13, the fifth-born a 12-year-old boy in Grade Four and the last-born a girl aged 11 and in Grade Four.

Their mud-walled house is dilapidated and is on the verge of collapsing. Inside is a broken bed where some of them spend their night.

Their grandmother says she is a beneficiary of the government’s cash transfer programme.

Inua Jamii programme

“I last received the monthly stipend given by the government in support of the elderly in March this year. I received Sh4,000, which I was told was for two months,” said Mrs Kwamboka, noting that they bought food with the money.

Inua Jamii is a State-funded programme that targets beneficiaries enrolled under any of the three Inua Jamii cash transfer programmes targeting orphans and the vulnerable, elderly citizens, and people with severe disabilities.

Mrs Kwamboka called on the government to disburse the stipend more regularly as it should be because it goes a long way in supporting families.

She says Covid-19 has affected many families economically, especially in rural regions with many going without food and other basic needs.

Last month, the government announced that more than one million beneficiaries under the Inua Jamii programme were set to receive more than Sh4.3 million.

The money is usually channelled through the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

Some 294,023 beneficiaries enrolled in the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) programme will receive Sh1.17 billion, while 762,885 beneficiaries under the Older Persons Cash Transfer (OPCT) programme will receive Sh3.06 billion, said State Department for Social Protection PS Nelson Marwa.

Another 34,116 enrolled under the Persons with Disability Cash Transfer (PwSD-CT) programme will receive Sh136 million.

Each beneficiary will receive Sh4,000 to cover for January-February payment cycle.

“Beneficiaries or caregivers can access the payment at any time over the next six months. A beneficiary is allowed to withdraw all or part of this amount at any time during the six months,” Mr Marwa said.