Detectives collect fingerprints from headless body dumped by speeding car

Detectives in Nyamira County have collected fingerprints from the body of a man who was dumped by a speeding vehicle on Tuesday night.

County Commissioner Amos Mariba said the samples have been sent to Nairobi for forensic analysis in a bid to identify the man believed to have been killed elsewhere.

“So far there is no report but there is progress...Investigations are ongoing,” Mr Mariba told the Nation.

The badly mutilated body of the male adult was dumped by an unmarked speeding car at Konate Junction, along Kisii-Ikonge road.

Police officers have since launched investigations into the incident that has left locals reeling in shock.

The car is said to have dropped two parcel-looking like boxes. It is only after locals went to check what was inside when they discovered the dismembered parts of a body stashed in two gunny bags.

The body parts were wrapped in red and black polythene bags.

Nyamira South Sub-County Police Commander Moses Kirong said the boxes were dropped at around 10pm.

The head of the unidentified man is still missing.

“We will unravel who these people are,” Mr Kirong said.