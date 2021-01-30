Court blocks Nyaribo's move to sack 48 Nyamira County staff

A Kericho Court on Friday suspended Nyamira County’s dismissal of 48 employees, most of them in the office of the late Governor John Nyagarama.

The ruling followed a petition filed by a Mr Job Ong'ombe at the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

Earlier in January, the same court stopped the vetting of county executive committee members after Mr Douglas Bosire, who served under Nyagarama as the Health executive, sought an injunction.

Mr Ong’ombe filed his petition under a certificate of urgency, against Governor Amos Nyaribo, the County Public Service Board and the county government.

"Pending the hearing and determination of this matter, the court suspends dismissal letters dated January 12, issued by the respondent," Justice Hellen Wasilwa said in the ruling and set the hearing for February 9.

A fortnight ago, the county assembly rejected Governor Nyaribo's nomination of Dr James Gesami for the position of deputy governor. They cited legal grounds and lack of vital documents.

This means the county boss will have to submit another name to MCAs.

