Cannibalism: Azimio risks losing Nyamira seat with its many candidates

Several parties in the Azimio la Umoja coalition have fielded candidates in the Nyamira governor’s race against the Kenya Kwanza alliance, which is fronting one person.

Incumbent Amos Nyaribo will defend his seat on the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) ticket. He is the leader of the newly created party, one of the outfits under Azimio.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has given a direct ticket to its national treasurer Timothy Bosire while Wiper has Borabu MP Ben Momanyi.

Kenya Kwanza has fielded former Kitutu Masaba MP Walter Nyambati under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), its main party.

But ODM, Wiper and UDA will get stiff competition from UPA.

UPA is popularising itself and will field aspirants for various seats in Gusii and other parts of the country.

It was relaunched in Nyamira on Wednesday, with the Gusii community asked to rally behind it to boost its bargaining power in the next government.

Mr Nyaribo said the new political outfit will play a big role in uniting the Gusii community.

He explained that community leaders have always encouraged unity, and for a long time tried to get an outfit that would unite the region’s residents.

"While the significant attempts made by the great men and women who came before us might not have borne fruit, their vision remains with us. This vision will finally be achieved under the UPA," said Mr Nyaribo, the Nyamira governor.

UPA party

The journey of uniting Gusiiland started two years ago under UPA and the party was activated in November 2021.

"As the future of politics in Kenya is coalition-based, in the spirit of uniting all Kenyans, UPA is under the Azimio la Umoja coalition," said Mr Nyaribo.

The event was attended by thousands of its supporters at Nyamira Primary School grounds.

Over 100 aspirants from across the country who will vie for various seats under the party in the August General Election attended the Wednesday event.

Speakers thanked Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for spearheading unity for the Gusii community.

Mr Nyaribo used the function to also launch his governorship bid and manifesto.

"As the party leader, I convey my heartfelt gratitude to all of you who believe in (UPA) and have taken their time to attend this historical event," he said.

He added: "I thank the senior partners and leaders of UPA at the national level who are determined that we must make (it) a national party for all Kenyans."

On his governorship bid, Mr Nyaribo noted that he has made great leaps in providing services in the past year that he has been Nyamira governor.

He said he had worked well with his deputy, Dr James Gesami.

"Moving forward through the UPA party, I endeavour to offer solutions to the socio-economic problems facing Nyamira County. Just like the three cooking stones, my agenda is anchored on three pillars, symbolising endurance and dependability," he said.

He said he will focus on good governance, accountability, inclusivity and wealth and job creation, among others.