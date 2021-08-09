After several rejections, Nyamira MCAs finally approve DG nominee

All the 36 members of Nyamira County Assembly have voted to approve the nomination of former West Mugirango MP James Gesami for the position of Deputy Governor.

The Assembly’s appointment Committee presented its report to the House on Monday in a special sitting meant to deliberate Dr Gesami’s fate.

“The County Assembly, it its Special Sitting of Monday, August 9, 2021 has considered and approved the Report of the Committee on Appointments on the vetting of Dr James Ondicho Gesami, nominee for Deputy Governor, County Government of Nyamira,” said Nyamira Assembly Speaker Moffat Teya.

Appointments committee chairman and Township Ward MCA, Duke Masira, said the team factored in his experience in various disciplines.

"Having considered the ability, experience, statutory requirements qualities of the nominee, the Committee recommends that Dr James Gesami be approved by the county assembly for appointment as the County Deputy Governor," he said.

Currently, Dr Gesami serves as a Special Programmes Advisor in the Governor Amos Nyaribo-led government. He was vetted afresh last Thursday.

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The development comes as a huge relief to Dr Gesami, who has been rejected by MCAs several times over the past few months. Additionally, some county residents had moved to court to halt his appointment as DG.

This comes several months after Gesami’s appointment was rejected by both the appointment committee and the whole assembly in February.

In May this year, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo had re-submitted Gesami’s name for fresh vetting and approval, but the process was halted by court orders. A court sitting in Nyamira County issued conservatory orders restraining the executive from nominating or processing a nominee to the position.

The orders were, however, vacated last month, paving way for Mr Gesami’s vetting.

it is after these hurdles that the county boss resorted to appointing the former West Mugirango MP and ex-Health Assistant minister to the Special Advisor job.