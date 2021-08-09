After several rejections, Nyamira MCAs finally approve DG nominee

Dr James Gesami

Dr James Gesami whose nomination as the Nyamira deputy governor was on January 19, 2021 rejected by the county assembly.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

All the 36 members of Nyamira County Assembly have voted to approve the nomination of former West Mugirango MP James Gesami for the position of Deputy Governor.

