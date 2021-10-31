Nurses blame Mutahi Kagwe for exposing their failure in English test

Photo credit: Winnie Atieno I Nation Media Group

Nurses have blamed Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe for ‘exposing’ their failure in English language tests required for UK jobs.  

Through their Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun), the nurses said the CS had let them down.
On Wednesday, Mr Kagwe revealed that only 10 out of 300 nurses headed to the UK passed their English language proficiency tests.

Mr Kagwe said most of the Kenyan health workers recruited for the UK jobs failed in their English proficiency test. He urged them to work harder to meet foreign jobs employment requirements.

