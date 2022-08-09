North Rift voters arrive early to vote

Voters in most parts of the North Rift region woke up early to cast their votes, with some skipping their sleep so as to be early birds.

Some started queuing at their polling stations hours before the official opening time, eagerly waiting to have their moment at the ballot box to pick their next leaders.

In Turbo, Solomon Kipyego arrived at Kosachei Primary School at 4.30am.

“I just want to vote early and go back home. In this election, I only expect peace,” he said.

Long queues were witnessed at the MV Patel polling centre in Turbo constituency as early as 5.26am, with IEBC staff verifying their documents before voting kicked off.

While voting started smoothly in many parts of the North Rift region, some delays were reported and blamed on technical hitches.

Some voters were turned away at the Eldoret Polytechnic polling centre because their names were missing from the voter register, with some sent to stations in neighboring Nandi County.

Long queues at Railway Dispensary polling center, Soy Constituency, Uasin Gishu County. Presiding officer Abraham Too said voting started at 6.20 am. Photo credit: Edwin Mutai | Nation Media Group

In Soy constituency, most polling stations opened at around 6.20am, with many voters struggling to find their polling streams.

“Most voters are not aware of their streams. Others have identity issues," said Mr Abraham Too, the presiding officer at the Railway Dispensary polling station.

Governor Jackson Mandago, the UDA Uasin Gishu Senate candidate, voted at Limyomoi Primary in Soy and asked voters to avoid a last-minute rush by voting early.

Most polling stations had long queues but the situation had eased shortly before midday.

In Moiben constituency, turnout was 22.76 percent at Imaniat Primary School, where 107 of registered 390 voters had cast their votes, election officials said.

"We expect all voters to have cast their ballots between 3pm and 4pm," said presiding officer Felix Koskei.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, County Returning Officer Charles Mutai said voting was going on smoothly.

"We are optimistic we will close the stations according to the stipulated time," he said.

Voters at AIC Kosirai Estate polling station in Chesumei Constituency, Nandi county complained that the electronic voting process was slow given that there was a large turnout. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

In Nandi County, voters welcomed the IEBC’s use of the electronic system.

But at Nandi Primary, the names of some people who turned up to vote were missing from the register, election officials said.

Voters in Nandi Hills complained about slow voting at various polling stations, accusing some IEBC officials of laxity.

Duncan Asiema said he was in the queue at 6am and did not vote until 9am.

"It is like one voter is taking half an hour to vote. This is discouraging," he complained.

In Baringo, voting at several polling stations started more than 10 minutes after they opened at 6am, with voters complaining about delays they said were caused by polling clerks and party agents.

For instance, at Shimoni Primary in Eldama Ravine constituency, many who turned up at 5.30am said they had queued for more than 40 minutes before voting started. The station has about 1,000.

Richard Cheptoo arrived at the centre at 5.30am but did not vote until 6.25am.

Some voters who registered at Huduma centres found their names missing from the register and were turned away.

Former Baringo governor Benjamin Cheboi, who voted at the polling station at 7am, said the process was smooth and exuded confidence that he would reclaim his seat from the incumbent Stanley Kiptis, who is defending the seat as an independent.

Mr Cheboi is the UDA candidate and also faces outgoing Eldama Ravine MP Moses Lessonet.

Voting at a polling station at Barbarchun primary school. Some voters were at the station by 5:30am. Photo credit: Stanley Kimuge | Nation Media Group

At Barbarchun Primary, the first person voted at 6.15am.

In West Pokot, voters in Kapenguria constituency started trickling to polling stations at 5am.

Voters in long ques at Makutano primary school polling centre in Kapenguria constituency, West Pokot county on August 9, 2022. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

At Makutano Primary, some voters arrived by 4am and waited patiently for the station gates to open.

"I am eager to vote for the first time in my life,” said Ms Clara Chemtai, who said she woke up at 4.30am.

Technical hitches related to network issues were reported in areas like Alale, Marich and Orolwo, resulting in slow voting, while some devices malfunctioned.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, who cast his vote at 9.40am at the Murkwijit station, urged locals to maintain peace and tolerance.

He cited a security lapse on the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet on the eve of election day, urging the Interior ministry to address the issue.

"We have experienced attacks along the border and I will visit the place to establish what transpired. The government should assure us maximum security during the elections,” he said.