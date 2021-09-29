North Rift farmers reap fruits of switching from exclusive maize farming

David Rotich, 69, a retired soldier, shows a section with passion fruits at his farm in Kapsosio village, Moiben Constituency of Uasin Gishu County where he has done diversification on August 24, 2021. He has planted hass avocados, potatoes, passion fruits, vegetables among other crops, away from the traditional maize crop.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

When a campaign urging farmers to diversify their crops kicked off in the North Rift three years ago, it was met with hostility and rebellion.

