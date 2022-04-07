North Rift clerics ban politicking in places of worship

Religious leaders in the North Rift region have banned politicians from campaigning in their churches and mosques, citing rising political tensions in Kenya ahead of the August General Election.

The leaders, under the West Pokot Interfaith County Dialogue Forum, say they will not allow politicians to speak about politics in places of worship, committing to help make elections peaceful.

The clerics said ongoing campaigns have generated anxiety among the public and called for dialogue and reconciliation to promote peaceful coexistence.

“As the General Election draws nearer, political mobilisation is taking centre stage with worrying results. There has increased polarisation between ethnic groups and political camps which is fueling tension and conflicts,” said Rev Moses Long’iro, the chairperson of the West Pokot County National Council of Churches of Kenya.

Speaking in Kapenguria, Rev Long’iro said politicians have the right to attend religious services but not to play politics.

“They are free to come and listen to the word. We are opposed to giving them a platform to politic, because they can annoy other people,” he said.

Political intolerance

The religious leaders said they had identified factors that could cause violence between and within communities during campaigns and after elections.

“There are more instances of political intolerance where politicians and aspirants are barred from campaigning in particular areas. This can result in violence during and after elections,” said Rev Long’iro.

Rev Long’iro said the impact of polarisation was being witnessed in the frequency and ferocity of inter-ethnic attacks in the region and other parts of the country.

The clerics issued their statement barely a week after Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga’s chopper and convoy was stoned in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County, last Friday. He had attended the burial ceremony for the late Eldoret businessman and politician Jackson Kibor.

Mr Odinga also prematurely ended a political rally in Iten, in neighbouring Elgeyo Marakwet, when rowdy youths started heckling him.

The incidents drew widespread criticism, with many condemning the political intolerance.

Peace and reconciliation

Speaking at St Andrews ACK Church in Kapenguria, the leaders committed to unite and preach peace and foster reconciliation.

“As religious leaders, we are concerned that the country is moving further and further away from God,” Rev Long’iro said.

“We are concerned that the political elites continue to polarise the nation, exposing Kenyans to moral decay. We are concerned the prophetic role of the faith community is diminishing day by day, society moving away from God.”

The clerics resolved to tackle election malpractices that might plunge the country into chaos.

“We don’t want hate speech and careless utterances by politicians and voter manipulation, especially buying of identity cards to stop Kenyans from exercising their democratic rights of voting and migration of voters, boundary disputes and other aspects of insecurity hence incitement of youths by politicians, spreading propaganda and rumours touching on the candidates and elections, ethnic-oriented political mobilisation and political zoning,” Rev Long’iro said.

Divisive Handshake

But they also faulted the 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga that was meant to promote peace across Kenya, saying it was not inclusive and had instead worked to create a gap and place the country ‘in a permanent campaign mood’.

“The handshake brought tranquility in the country, but we feel some people were left out in the arrangement and we demand an inclusive process on reforms and cohesion,” he said.

West Pokot Interfaith Forum Coordinator Lillian Plapan asked religious leaders to foster dialogue and resolve challenges during the election period.

“We don’t want a repeat of the skirmishes witnessed in 2007-2008. The region was hit hard by election violence, resulting in death, displacement and destruction of property,” she said.

Catholic Justice and Peace Commission representative Edward Shibanda called on security agents to beef up patrols so as to avert loss of innocent lives and property in bandit attacks.