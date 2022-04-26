No end in sight to fuel crisis

Motorists across the North Rift region are still enduring hard times as the fuel crisis persists for the fifth week running.

The fuel shortage has persisted in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, and neighboring counties, with many stations remaining dry and occasional delivered stocks running out within hours.

This comes even as the government has repeatedly assured the public that there are enough stocks.

Making a kill

The Nation has learned that backstreet dealers in the border towns of Malaba and Lwakhakha in Bungoma County are making a killing from reselling petroleum products that they buy from Uganda.

They have hiked prices, with a litre of petrol going for up to Sh300.

The fuel demand has been high, with long queues still seen at some stations.

Motorists in major towns and rural parts of the county are still grappling with shortages. Dealers who spoke to the Nation on Monday in Chwele, Webuye, Kimilili, Kapsokwony and Naitiri said they had not received large volumes of fuel.

Most stations had diesel but no petrol, said Mr Peter Karanja, a motorist in Eldoret.

Increased fare

Fares had also risen as a consequence as schools reopen this week for the first term.

For instance, PSVs plying the Eldoret-Nairobi route charge between Sh1,200 and Sh1,500, up from Sh800.

Long queues of vehicles were observed at some fuel stations.

Some of the stations that had fuel on Monday were a few Shell and Total outlets, and Hass in Maili Nne.

"There is a serious shortage. I had to fill up the tank in the morning, that is Sh1,800 for 12 litres, which will last me a week,” said James Njuguna, a bodaboda rider.

Government on the spot

It was the same case in Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County, where motorists accused the government of lethargy in responding to the crisis that has paralysed their normal operations and grounded some.

Jerrycans belonging to fuel buyers left at a petrol station in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County which had no fuel on April 25, 2022. Motorists left the containers at the station hoping to be the first ones to get the scarce commodity when the next supply arrives. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The entire town, the Elgeyo Marakwet headquarters, is served by only two major stations, which ran out of fuel almost a week ago, said Mr Stephen Korat.

“The government should know that its citizens are suffering a lot. We do not know when the crisis will end and we feel there is laxity on the part of the government in ending the suffering,” Mr Korat said.

The crisis was exacerbated by Kenya Pipeline Company’s failure to supply fuel to dealers, said Mr Mark Bowen, a fuel station supervisor in Iten.

“Kenya Pipeline do not operate on weekends and public holidays and with the current high demand for the commodity, they should be operating even during such moments as a way of mitigating the crisis,” he said.

Farmers bear the brunt

As an agricultural region, he said, it depends entirely on rain-fed farming and the fuel shortage has led to many farmers failing to plant crops.

“Already the rains are here and it is a matter of weeks before the planting season is over. We risk being food-insecure due to the fuel crisis. I even do not know how learners will reach their schools as they open for term one, because just a few vehicles are operating due to the crisis,” he said.

Turkana county not spared

Mr Mark Cheboi, a motorist, had to park his vehicle at a fuel station.

“Last week, I queued until 2am and the fuel was exhausted before I could refill my car. My business has crumbled and my family is starving and the government is not helping matters for us,” he said.

Farther north in Turkana, each fuel station had its own prices.

Pacific fuel station in Lodwar was selling petrol for Sh160 per litre on Monday, said Mr Kennedy Simiyu.

"After fuelling my motorcycle at the Pacific fuel station, I passed by Shell and realised that they were selling petrol for Sh149 per litre," he said.

Several stations, including Matecha and Lodwar fuel, which are owned by the Diocese of Lodwar, have been closed since the fuel crisis began.

Local fuel station owners urged the government to support them in supplying the commodity, saying that high transportation costs were behind the varying prices.

Residents complained that bodaboda operators and public service vehicles have taken advantage of the shortage to hike fares.

"In Lodwar, for instance, bodaboda operators have increased town service fare by Sh50," Mr Mike Ekeno said.

Despite varied prices, motorists said the commodity was available and there was no crowding.

West Pokot fuel stations deserted

In West Pokot, there was no fuel at stations in major towns, with many remaining deserted on Monday.

Mr Fred Odhiambo, a taxi driver, said motorists had suffered for the last three weeks because of the fuel shortage.

He lamented that fuel prices were too high in the county.

“We are buying fuel at Sh190 per litre and this is very expensive. We are suffering and operating at a loss,” he said.

Those sentiments were echoed by Mr Peter Wafula, a bodaboda rider in Kapenguria. “We are persevering to be Kenyans,” he said.

Many owners of vehicles have withdrawn them from roads, citing high losses.

“I cannot continue working at a loss,” said Mr Francis Kibet.

Motorists in the region appealed to the government to intervene.

“Things are now getting out of hand and we are unable to move. We need to know what the problem is. I have not worked for the last five days,” lamented Mr Charles Kibet, a taxi driver.