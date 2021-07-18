Caroline Kangogo
File | Courtesy

Counties

Prime

No cremation for Caroline Kangogo says family

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Barnabas Bii  &  Onyango K'Onyango

The family of disgraced police officer Caroline Jemutai Kangogo will not honour her alleged burial wishes, spelt out in what police say is her suicide note. Instead, Kangogo will be laid to rest in a Christian ceremony sometime next week, said Mr Robert Kipkorir, the family spokesperson and uncle to the late police officer.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. 13 killed in Siaya fuel tanker explosion

  2. Missing musician found dead in Masinga dam

  3. Tana River woman earns tidy income from grafting fruit trees

  4. PRIME Fishers accuse Ugandan soldiers of harassment

  5. Mudavadi: Why political alliances fail

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.