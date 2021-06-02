Woman's body found hanging inside house 

Noose

The woman's body was found hanging from the ceiling of her house on Wednesday morning.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • Authorities said the woman, identified as Rebecca Chebusiit, may have killed herself. 
  • In Trans Mara East, a 16-year-old girl reportedly killed herself after differences with her stepfather.

The body of a 68-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her house on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Zaire village, Sagamian location. 

