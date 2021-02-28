Maasai Mara University student drowns while swimming in river

Moses Fortune

Moses Fortune, the Maasai Mara University student who drowned in Enkare Narok River on February 17, 2021.

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

The body of a Maasai Mara University student who drowned in Enkare Narok River on Saturday afternoon has been retrieved and taken to the Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary.

