UDA primaries in Kilgoris, Narok South called off amid consensus talks

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries for Narok South and Kilgoris constituencies that were slated for April 19 will not take place, after the National Elections Board cancelled voting to allow for dialogue.

The primaries were originally planned for April 14 but the aspirants’ failure to agree on one candidate prompted the party to push them to April 19.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, county UDA returning officer John Gatuma confirmed the cancellation of polling.

"It is true the nominations for Kilgoris and Narok South will not be happening. I was informed by the party's NEB to hold on as consensus is still in the process," said Mr Gatuma.

Narok South has three aspirants – David Mayone, Mopel Sena and Kitilai Ntutu.

Bid for direct ticket

This is after the incumbent legislator Mr Korei Lemein bolted out of the party recently when his bid to get a direct ticket irked his opponents.

Mr Lemein announced last week at a meeting at his home in Olashapani that he would defend his seat as an independent candidate.

Mr Gatuma also revealed that no nominations will take place in Kilgoris after two aspirants – Mr John Ololtuaa and Mr Joel Tasur – reportedly agreed on one of them to fly the UDA flag.

"Negotiations in Kilgoris are complete and we shall not conduct the primaries there," he added.

On Friday, the three aspirants for the Narok South seat held lengthy negotiations with Governor Samuel Tunai and UDA gubernatorial aspirant Patrick Ntutu at the governor’s residence but failed to agree.

Supporters anxious

Some of the aspirants told the Nation that their supporters were anxious and that the party should hasten the negotiations.

"We are still negotiating and we are asking our supporters to exercise calmness and patience as we conclude the task. We will inform them of the outcome," Mr Mayone said.

If the negotiations in Narok South succeed, Emurua Dikirr will be the only constituency of six in Narok County to have conducted nominations.

Mr Johana Ng'eno beat his opponent David Keter by 14,381 votes against 8,943 in the hotly contested race.

UDA has given direct tickets to Governor Tunai to run for senator, Patrick Ntutu for governor and Rebecca Tonkei for woman rep.

In the parliamentary seats, Mr Gabriel Tongoyo was given the ticket to defend his seat in Narok West, Lemanken Aramat in Narok East and Kerimboti Sadera in Narok North.

Nominations for ward reps were conducted in 17 of the 30 wards after candidates in the other 13 were handed direct tickets.