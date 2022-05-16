Tunai, Ole Kenta campaign rallies called off after two groups clash

The Narok security team has barred Governor Samuel Tunai's launch of his bid for the county’s Senate seat that was planned for Monday because it coincided with an Azimio la Umoja youth meeting.

County Commissioner Isaac Masinde, the security committee chairman, said meetings planned by Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta and Governor Tunai would not take place following rising tension between the two groups.

The two sides, he said, had booked the William ole Ntimama Stadium for their political meetings on the same day, leading to heightened political temperatures.

He said clashes between the Tunai and Kenta groups had left one person injured.

"As the security committee, after analysing the situation on the ground, we have decided to postpone the Monday, May 16, meeting at William ole Ntimama Stadium indefinitely and the two will now have to seek permission to hold the rallies afresh," said Mr Masinde.

Mr Kenta applauded the move when he spoke to journalists at a private hospital where one of his bloggers was being treated after being attacked and injured by a suspected rival group.

Mr Kenta called on police to speed up investigations and arrest the culprits behind the attack on Mr Mukare Kaleke, claiming that his opponents were hell-bent on causing chaos ahead of August 9 polls.

"I want to tell Governor Tunai to restrain his supporters. We in Azimio are peaceful and we thank the security team for cancelling the rallies," added Mr Kenta.

Mr Kaleke's advocate, Mr Martin Kamwaro, said the attack was planned, saying that his client had reported threats to his life.

"My client had reported twice to the police that his life was in danger and yesterday evening they made good on their threats and inflicted life-threatening injuries on him," said Mr Kamwaro.

The lawyer urged the police to investigate the incident and arrest the attackers, accusing the law enforcers of laxity.