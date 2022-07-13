Tunai faults Kenta for picking fellow tribesman as deputy in governor race

The thorny issue of running mate choices in the Narok governor’s race has cropped up yet again, days before the August General Election.

This is after incumbent Narok Governor Samuel Tunai faulted ODM governor candidate Moitalel Ole Kenta for picking a fellow tribesman as his running mate.

Mr Tunai was campaigning on Tuesday for his preferred successor Patrick Ntutu (United Democratic Alliance). He spoke when he issued title deeds to Narok town plot owners, calling Mr Kenta a hypocrite after he pledged to be inclusive.

"Mr Kenta is claiming that he is not tribal yet he picks his fellow tribesman as his deputy,” Mr Tunai.

“I was elected on the basis of bringing all Narok communities together and that is why I picked a non-Maasai as my running mate and Ntutu has also demonstrated that he was inclusive as he has also picked a deputy from another tribe."

He drummed up support for Mr Ntutu, describing him as the best to carry on his inclusivity legacy.

"Narok residents should be very wary of leaders whose leadership traits are divisive. Your property, businesses, jobs and economy will be safe with [Mr Ntutu). I know the duo (Mr Ntutu and Mr Kenta) and the difference between them is like day and night," he said.

In 2013 and 2017, Mr Tunai picked Ms Evalyne Aruasa, who hails from the Kipsigis community, and won both times.

In 2017, Mr Ntutu, who came second in the race and ran under Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM), picked Mr Weldon Rop, also a Kipsigis, as his deputy.

In this year’s elections, Mr Ntutu has picked Tamalinye Koech, a youthful Kipsigis from Emurua Dikirr constituency, as his running mate.

Mr Kenta, on the other hand, picked William Oltetia, a banker from the Uasin Gishu clan of the Maasai, as his running mate.

The Narok North legislator has defended his choice, saying his intention was to ensure that the native Maasai community retains the two top positions.

"The fact that I picked my deputy from the Maasai does not mean that I hate any tribe. The governor and deputy are just two posts. There will be more other jobs that each community in this county will get," said Mr Kenta.

Mr Ntutu, who was present when the title deeds were issued, also vowed to continue with the unity legacy left by his predecessor Mr Tunai.