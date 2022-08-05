Three women arrested for 'buying' identity cards in Narok

Security agencies in Narok have arrested three women in Emurua Dikirr constituency and seized 16 identity cards that they believed were intended to be used to commit election malpractices.

County Commissioner Isaac Masinde told reporters in his office that the three would be charged with election offences.

He also warned social media users who plan to use digital platforms to spread propaganda.

"Election results will be announced officially by IEBC. Those who will be using social media to post results will be profiled and arrested for causing unnecessary tension," cautioned Mr Masinde.

Mr Masinde, the chairman of the county security committee, said they were watching violence hotspots in the county.

He cited areas such as Tipis on the border of Narok and Nakuru counties and Narok South and Narok West constituencies as areas where security will be beefed up.

"Apart from the officers who will be manning polling stations and tallying centres, we shall deploy officers to patrol in the hotspot areas," said Mr Masinde.

Narok is a cosmopolitan county where two candidates will be facing off for the governorship.

Former Labour CAS Patrick Ntutu (UDA) and Mr Moitalel ole Kenta (ODM) want to succeed outgoing Governor Samuel Tunai in next Tuesday’s polls.

Despite the hotly contested race between the duo, Mr Masinde hailed them for carrying out peaceful campaigns devoid of political violence.

"I want to thank all the Narok politicians regardless of political affiliation for upholding peace throughout the campaign period. We never experienced any act of violence. We are hopeful that the same peace shall prevail after elections," he added.