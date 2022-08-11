Three DP Ruto-allied MPs bounce back to Parliament in Narok

Three Deputy President William Ruto-allied MPs are returning to Parliament after a rigorous political fight with opponents.

The trio – Johana Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr), Lemanken Aramat (Narok East) and Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West) – were reelected under DP Ruto’s United Democratic alliance (UDA)

In 2017, each was in a different political party.

Mr Ng’eno ditched Kanu, Mr Tongoyo crossed over from Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) and Mr Aramat was with Jubilee.

The outspoken Ng'eno thrashed his close opponent, David Keter (independent) by garnering 19,958 against the latter’s 14,596 to start his third term in the National Assembly.

In Narok East, Mr Aramat felled a crowd of six to emerge victorious with 13,588 votes.

He was followed closely by ODM's Alfred Keriolale, who garnered 8,702 votes, followed by ANC's Newton Mpaima who received 4,087.

Wiper party candidate Dickson Sarpapi came fourth with 846 votes.





Mr Tongoyo, who shelved his gubernatorial ambitions to support UDA candidate Patrick Ntutu, received a direct party ticket to defend his seat.

Mr Tongoyo trounced six opponents by garnering 18,755 votes against his close rival, outgoing Mara ward MCA Julius Kirrokor (Jubilee), who received 15,004.

Independent candidate Peter Kosgei came third with 12,404 votes followed by ODM's Francis Nkoitoi, who scooped 3,579.

The other two candidates, Stephen Koriata (Kanu)and Pete Bore (independent), received 323 and 210 votes respectively.

Narok East MP Lemanken Aramat receiving his election certificate after winning his third term. Photo credit: Robert Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In Narok South, incumbent MP Korei Lemein lost his seat, coming a distant third with 13,247 votes in a race won by an independent candidate Kitilai Ntutu.

Mr Ntutu garnered 16,997 votes. He ran in 2017 under Kanu and lost to the incumbent.

DP Ruto's man, Mr David Mayone, was second with 15,080 votes, followed by ODM's Stephen Kudate with 8,923.

Narok West MP Mr Gabriel Tongoyo received his election certificate after being declared MP for the second time Photo credit: Robert Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Mr Kudate, the incumbent Naroosura/Maji Moto ward MCA, was ahead of Mr Mopel Sena (independent).

Mr Lemein fell out with UDA when he was denied a direct ticket after dropping his gubernatorial bid, forcing him to contest as an independent candidate.

But history was made in Narok North after former Anti-FGM Board chair Agnes Pareiyo shattered the male-dominated field and became the first female MP elected in Narok County.

Ms Pareiyo won with 20,821 votes.

Her closest rival, lawyer Martin Kamwaro, garnered 18,822.

Another advocate, Allan Meingati (ODM) came third with 8,828.

Mr Kaitikei Rotiken, who ran as an independent, was fourth with 8,236.

Mr Karimboti Sadera (UDA) was a distant fifth with 3,800.