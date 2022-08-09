Three arrested with ballot papers in Kilgoris released

Three people, including two police officers, who were arrested on Monday on suspicion of ferrying 'marked' ballot papers, have been released.

Investigators determined that the papers were genuine Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) materials in transit to polling stations and that they were not marked.

Narok County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said in a statement that that trio had not committed any offence and were released from the Kilgoris Police Station.

He said the materials belonged to the IEBC and were in “transit to Kilgoris constituency and therefore no offence was disclosed".

The materials were handed over to the IEBC and received by Kilgoris constituency returning officer Lilah Liluma, he added.

The three were arrested on Monday at 6.30pm at a fuel station in Kilgoris town after locals raised the alarm. They were detained as police investigated the matter.

Police found a Toyota Sienta at the scene with election materials under escort by the two police officers.

Mr Mutoro said the three had pulled up at a Shell station in Kilgoris to refuel their vehicle when members of the public became suspicious.

Among the materials were one register of voters for Kilgoris prison, two results booklets, 12 packets of presidential ballot papers, and four forms 35C.