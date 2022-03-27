Narok's Naroosura Group Ranch official shot dead

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have launched investigations into the cold-blood murder of an official of a group ranch in Narok South sub-county.

Mr Ita Bulati, the treasurer of the troubled Naroosura Group Ranch, was shot dead while riding a motorcycle around 11pm on Saturday night.

During the incident, his close confidant, identified as Mr Olol Dapash, was also shot and seriously injured.

The group ranch has been experiencing squabbles with a section of the members moving to court to challenge its sub-division, citing unfairness.

While confirming the shooting, Narok South Deputy County Commissioner Felix Kisalu said a contingent of security personnel has been deployed to quell the tension building up in the area.

“Investigators from the DCI have launched investigations into the shocking incident where the Naroosura group ranch official was shot dead and his friend seriously injured. We are also in hot pursuit of the killers,” said Mr Kisalu.

Body hacked

He said the assailants, after shooting the official dead, went ahead and hacked his body.

Mr Kisalu said Mr Dapash was taken to Narok County Referral Hospital where he was admitted, while Mr Bulati’s body was moved to the hospital’s mortuary.

He also revealed that officers from Naroosura Police Station managed to rescue another man identified as Saruni Lonkushu, who is one of the petitioners in the group ranch case, from irate youth who had attempted to set his vehicle ablaze.

"Police officers from Narosura Police Station immediately responded to scene at Quarantine area along River Naroosura while other officers had gone to rescue Saruni Lonkushu (the main petitioner) and his family from irate youth who attempted to torch his white Toyota Wish vehicle," said Mr Kisalu.

Tension high

He said tension was already high in the area because of the enmity that has entrenched itself in the group ranch between supporters of the petitioners and the group ranch committee.

"The sub-county security team has deployed more police officers including the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) to patrol Naroosura centre to deter retaliatory attacks and any acts of lawlessness,” he added.

Heavy rains, he said, have assisted in calming the situation, but there are general fears that tension may rise.

The administrator said that due to the incident, local leaders have been called for a meeting to calm the situation.