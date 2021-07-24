Student killed in fresh Trans Mara clashes, security heightened

Trans Mara West clashes

Relatives at the home of 17-year-old Joshua Leteipa Kortom, who was killed in clashes between Maasai clans in Trans Mara West, Narok County, on July 23, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Joshua Leteipa Kortom, 17, succumbed to arrow injuries sustained during a four-hour long fight between the Siria and Uasin Gishu clans.

A Form Two student has been killed in fresh clashes between two Maasai clans in Trans Mara West sub-county, Narok County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.