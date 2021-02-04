Rival Maasai camps in Narok bury the hatchet

Two factions of the Maasai Council of Elders have buried the hatchet to unite the Maasai sub-tribes in Narok County, a week after elections marred by chaos at Ole Ntimama Stadium.

In the first election of officials, the two factions, one led by the Okila Oorok Council of Elders chairman Kasaine ole Esho and the Narok North Council of Elders Chair Kelena ole Nchoe, faced off, sparking clashes that escalated into an inter-clan dispute.

The elections that were marred with drama, were for the chairmanship -- earmarked for the populous Purko clan, which Mr Nchoe comes from and two other positions. Mzee Anthony ole Maki from the Uasin Gishu clan won the secretary seat, while the treasurer’s post went to Mr John Letoluo from Ildamat. The two were elected unopposed.

Mr Nchoe, who is a close ally of Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta (ODM), won the election with 59 out of 60 votes against none for his rival, who absconded the election alleging fraud.

However, the two met on Wednesday and vowed to work together to unite the Maasai community and rally the eight clans to take a common position on politics and development issues.

Mzee Esho conceded defeat and dropped his bid to move to court to challenge the election of Mr Nchoe, saying he would support him in the unity bid and help the council in its work to lead the community.

"We met with the newly installed chairman and we agreed to bury the hatchet, and we will work together towards a common goal of uniting this community," said Mr Esho.

In the front line

They further pledged to be in the front line in fighting retrogressive cultural practices that hinder education of girls.

The immediate former Council of Elders’ chairman Francis ole Nooseli called on the council to be wary of politicians with selfish interests whose aim is to lure the community to vote in their favour.

Mzee Nooseli said during his 10-year tenure in the council he has had a rich experience on how politicians try to manipulate the elders to favour them during the elections.

“We already have a ruling government in power and we should concentrate on supporting it to deliver development agenda to wananchi. Anyone who comes with a contrary opinion should be avoided,” said the retired leader.

“The new chair should unite the Purko, Loita, Kikonyokei, Ildamat, Moitalek, Siria and Uasin Gishu communities living in the county first. Politicians who are interested in the votes of the Maasai people should meet a united community,” he reiterated.

He advised the council to prioritise their development needs before being lured to back any politician.

At the same time, the outgoing chairman asked the new leaders to help in fighting retrogressive cultural practices like female genital mutilation (FGM) that have derailed development in the area.

“We should support our president’s vision of ending FGM by the year 2022. This is one of the key roles that the new committee should prioritise so that our girls will have a chance to advance in their studies like those from other counties,” he said.

The Maasai community is spread in four counties namely: Laikipia, Baringo, Kajiado and Narok.

The council is very influential in making key decisions that affect the community, including land dispute resolution, resolving marital issues and, since they are respected elders in the community, they can easily influence the voting pattern of the people.