Raila, Ruto to tour Narok in battle for Maasai votes

The battle for the Maa vote in Narok between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja will play out as the presidential candidates of the two alliances plan to tour the county. Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate and ODM leader Raila Odinga will hold a series of political rallies in Narok this weekend.

Next weekend, Kenya Kwanza and presidential candidate and UDA leader William Ruto will also visit the county.

Mr Odinga will tour three constituencies on Saturday and Sunday, said Narok ODM gubernatorial candidate and Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta.

"We shall be hosting our presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Saturday and Sunday where he shall tour Narok South, Narok North and Kilgoris constituencies …,” Mr Kenta said.

On Saturday, the MP said Mr Odinga and the Azimio brigade will hold rallies in Kilgoris, Enoosaen and Lolgorian in Kilgoris constituency. On Mr Odinga’s last leg on Sunday, the team will tour Narok South and Narok North and hold rallies in Loita, Entasekera and Naroosura. They will end the day with a mega rally at the William ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok town.

Mr Kenta urged his supporters to turn up in large numbers and listen to the coalition's agenda.

Meanwhile, DP Ruto is expected to attend Governor Samuel Tunai’s launch of his campaign for the Senate on Friday, May 27, at the stadium.

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai. Photo credit: Robert Kipklagat | Nation Media Group

The DP was expected to attend the launch on Monday, May 16, but the event was cancelled at the eleventh hour over security concerns after two groups clashed, leaving one person injured.

Governor Tunai and his Kenya Kwanza team met with the county security committee on Wednesday and were cleared to host the DP next week.