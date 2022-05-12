Police seize contraband cigarettes worth Sh89 million, arrest one

Police in Kilgoris, Narok County, have seized suspected contraband cigarettes valued at Sh89 million and arrested one suspect.

Narok County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said the police became suspicious after a lorry declined to stop at a roadblock, prompting a chase by officers, who caught up with it in Kilgoris.

"The Transmara West DCI officers managed to intercept the motor vehicle – an Isuzu lorry of registration number KCE 243B within Kilgoris town and upon searching the said vehicle, 510 cartons of contraband Supermatch cigarettes each with 5,000 cigarette filters all valued at Sh89,250,000 [were] recovered," said Mr Mutoro.

The contraband cigarettes had been packaged and sandwiched between 81 bags of rice chaff.

Mr Mutoro said the police arrested one occupant of the vehicle, identified as Anthony Kuria, 40, but the driver escaped.

He said the suspect will be charged in a Kilgoris court with being in possession of uncustomed goods contrary to section 200 (a) (III)as read with sections 210 and 213 of the East African Community Customs Management Act of 2004.

The lorry and its contents were impounded and taken to the Kilgoris Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police in Transmara South have seized 630kg of bhang packed in 90kg bags on the Lolgorian-Kehancha road.

Area sub-county Police Commander Pius Mbithi said officers acting on intelligence reports laid an ambush at Game trading centre at about 6.30pm and intercepted the drugs.

"Upon spotting and flagging down the motor vehicle with registration number KCS 972U Toyota Wish white in colour, the driver defied [the order] and a chase ensued up to Loliondo trading centre, where he stopped, locked the car and disappeared into a nearby thicket with the vehicle keys," said Mr Mbithi.