Police seek to detain suspect in Narok ranch director’s murder

The state is seeking to detain a suspect in the murder of a top official of a disputed Narok group ranch as they conclude their investigations.

Saruni Ololkushu, who appeared before Narok Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai, was arraigned in connection with the shooting of Naroosura Group Ranch treasurer Ita Bulati.

While asking the court to grant a three-week custodial order, investigations officer Erick Owuor said the incident happened on March 26 in Naroosura location, Narok South sub-county.

Mr Bulati died on the spot after he was shot dead by unknown assailants at around 10pm while aboard a motorcycle.

Mr Owuor told the court that the suspect was arrested on March 29 in Ololunga in the same sub-county.

Tracing firearm

In his affidavit, the officer said that 21 days will allow investigations such as tracing the firearm used in the crime, an autopsy on the and the recording of witness statements.

The officer, who was backed by prosecutor Sharon Sospeter Koina, also revealed that the suspect’s life would be in danger if he is released as some members of the public were baying for his blood.

"We are seeking to detain the respondent for 21 days to save his life and that of his family, taking into consideration that his house and car were set ablaze by an angry mob," Mr Owuor said.

Ms Koina also opposed granting bail or bond to the suspect, describing the case as of huge public interest and complex and thus requiring adequate time to investigate.

Right to liberty

The suspect's defence lawyers, led by Alex Mwakichako and Yuvenalis Obare, dismissed the state application, calling it unconstitutional and against their client’s right to liberty.

"The right to liberty is in question in this case. Does the 21 days amount to justice?" Mr Mwakichako said.

He said the state application was based on 'mere suspicions' and should be dismissed.

The lawyers also downplayed claims that their client's life was in danger, saying he was 'safe' at his Narok town home after relocating from his volatile upcountry Naroosura village.

"The respondent (was free until March 29) when he was detained after he presented himself to the Ololunga Police Station. There has been no threat to him or his family," Mr Mwakichako said.

Mr Mungai ordered the suspect to be detained for five days until Monday, April 4, when the court will issue its ruling.