Police, sawmill traders linked to illegal logging in Mau forest

Hundreds of tonnes of timber, posts, charcoal and other forest products have been impounded in a crackdown on illegal logging in the Mau Forest complex.

The crackdown, which followed an outcry over an unfolding environmental disaster, has also seen the Mau forest Joint Enforcement Unit (JEU) seize hundreds of posts hewn from endangered tree species whose logging is banned.

JEU commander David Mutoro said over the past two weeks, officers have seized 940 cedar posts and 40 pieces of white podo.

A tractor ferrying part of the loot was also impounded at Olokurto in Maasai Mau Forest, Narok County.

In the ground-and-air operation made possible by the use of the Mara elephant project chopper, another 1,500 cedar posts and 71 podo beams were seized and set ablaze in Enesonkoyo.

Aerial photos of the Maasai Mau Forest in a photo taken on October 31, 2020. Photo credit: File | George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

During the operation, 15 charcoal kilns were destroyed and 22 bags of charcoal impounded alongside two motorbikes after the owners fled on foot.

“At Naisoya we also managed to impound a Probox station wagon that was ferrying 170 cedar posts and 18 donkeys ferrying both charcoal and posts,” said Mr Mutoro, adding that they would not rest until all the culprits are brought to book.

Mr Mutoro said despite being the most protected of all water towers, Mau forest was under threat as locals were colluding with timber merchants to plunder the natural resource.

The Mau forest security team comprises 242 officers from Kenya Forest Service, Kenya Wildlife Service and administration police officers.

According to Mr Mutoro, some timber merchants in Nakuru, Kisii, Kisumu, Nakuru, Mombasa and other parts of the country are under investigation as some of the vehicles impounded belong to them.

“These people are always changing tactics to beat the law. When one is figured out, they use other tricks to ply their illicit business,” said Mr Mutoro.

Last year, KFS officers arrested a sub-county police commander and his official driver. They also impounded a police truck the suspects were using to transport 750 illegally harvested cedar posts.

On the same day – November 8 – the rangers found a truck owned by the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), a branch of the General Service Unit, ferrying 800 cedar posts that had been illegally harvested from Mau forest in Narok West.

“Some senior security officers play a big role in plundering the Mau forest complex either directly or indirectly. They always try to help the culprits out,” he added.

JEU officers have established bases in all corners of the Mau Forest complex, which straddles Nakuru, Kericho, Baringo, Narok and Bomet counties.

Mau is the country’s largest remaining indigenous forest, the largest of the country’s five water towers as well as the largest closed-canopy forest ecosystem.

Chief Conservator of Forests Julius Kamau has identified areas in the Rift Valley where KFS officers abet illegal forest activities.

A report released by Mr Kamau, who conducted an Impromptu tour of Tendeno, Sorget, Makutano and Kerisoi forest stations in Kericho County, revealed an illegal logging syndicate involving rogue KFS officers working in cahoots with saw millers.

Mr Kamau said officers in these stations are involved in burning and selling charcoal as well as firewood and round-pole trade.

According to the report dated August 29, 2021, some unscrupulous forest industry players lure youths with cash to ferry illegal forest products using motorbikes and donkey-drawn carts from the forest to various pick-up points and sawmills.

The report further detailed how cedar posts are harvested and transported at night or when it is raining to designated points on the fringes of Mau forest.

They are then transported using bodabodas and donkey-drawn carts on rough terrain and footpaths to avoid running into officers on patrol.

The logs are then picked up by armed police officers and transported in police trucks to various market destinations in the neighbouring counties, usually under the cover of darkness,” he added.

In some instances, he further explained, the police use the pretext that they have impounded the products and are taking them to court or police stations as exhibits.

The loggers connect one end of a pipe to a chainsaw’s exhaust system and dip the other end of the pipe into a 20-litre jerrycan, which acts as a silencer.

The syndicate is also said to have hired scouts and informers who keep watch on entry routes to the forest and alert the illegal loggers whenever they spot officers.

“To beat them, we have a deal with the MEP under which we shall be using their chopper once a week to fly over the complex and identify threatened spots. We then go to such spots, destroy the logs or charcoal and reinforce those on foot on the ground,” said Mr Mutoro.

According to Rapid Response Forest Inspection Unit commander Zablon Ndiema, more than 100 tonnes of timber and 12,000 cedar posts are lying in KFS yards in Narok town, which have been seized from the time JEU started the Mau forest operation two years ago.

“This figure doesn’t include the material in our respective outposts in different regions. We have also seized more than 10 Probox vans, which have turned out to be a menace,” said Mr Ndiema.