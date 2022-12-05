Police officer, 50, in custody for defiling detained child

Police in Narok County are holding a 50-year-old officer who defiled a 16- year-old girl detained at the Sakutiek police station.

The girl was arrested on Friday alongside a male juvenile aged 17.

A police report said the two faced charges related to care, protection and defilement and were waiting to be taken to the Narok police station before they could be arraigned on Monday.

But later that night, an officer identified as Corporal Anthony Leteipa Nanyukie of the Sakutiek police station allegedly removed the girl from the police cells and took her to his house within the station and defiled her overnight.

According to Narok County Police Commander Mr Kizito Mutoro, the suspect returned the girl to the cells in the wee hours of Saturday morning before other officers could notice that she had spent the night in his house.

But the girl disclosed her ordeal to a female officer during the morning inspection. The officer in turn reported the matter to her senior officers.

A team of officers, led by the deputy commander of the Narok police station, was dispatched to Sakutiek. The juvenile and the officer were escorted to the Narok station.

The two were later taken to Narok Referral Hospital for medical examinations and tests confirmed the girl was defiled.