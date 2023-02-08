Police commander loses gun after being abducted outside his gate

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Narok are investigating an incident where a senior police officer lost his firearm after he was kidnapped by armed attackers on Tuesday night.

According to County Police Commander Mr Kizito Mutoro, Mr Frederick Shiundu, who is the Narok Central Sub-County Police Commander was kidnapped by two armed people who were driving a Toyota Wish vehicle whose registration numbers are not yet known.

Mr Mutoro revealed that the kidnap happened on Tuesday night, at the gate of the officer’s home, as he returned home.

"We received a call from Mr Shiundu's wife that he had been kidnapped, but his vehicle was left behind. We responded swiftly to the incident," said Mr Mutoro.

Tracking his phone

He said the search operation started immediately at 10pm when the incident happened and upon tracking his phone, the signal indicated that he was along Narok/Kisiriri Road.

"He was found today at 3:30am abandoned at Tipis area near a river and his firearm Jericho S/NO.44330865 loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm stolen,” added Mr Shiundu.

The officer, who was still in police uniform when he was found, said in a statement that while opening the gate to his home, he was confronted by two armed men who ordered him to board the Toyota Wish.

"He was bundled into the vehicle at gunpoint. The assailants later drove him to an unknown destination, robbed him and took away his firearm," said Mr Kizito.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

Mr Mutoro said investigations into the incident have been launched.