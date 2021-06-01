Police arrest two women suspected of spiking drinks

Two suspects believed to be behind drugging drinks of revellers in Narok County and its environs have been arrested.

The duo allegedly laced a bar maid's drink while she was manning the counter on Saturday night, as well as a watchman's before stealing over Sh100,000 from the establishment's cash box. They are also suspected of stealing an assortment of alcoholic drinks from the same club in Narok town.

The two, Ms Ann Muthoni and Ms Evelyn Achieng, are being held at the Narok police station. They were arrested at their hideout in Mulot trading centre in Bomet County while enjoying the loot at a lodging.

CCTV footage from the club shows the two luring the bar lady into their trap by sharing drinks with her. After she went into a deep sleep, they can be seen entering the counter area and emptying the cash box, before picking the most expensive drinks and leaving.

Area police boss Fredrick Shiundu said the duo are notorious for targeting unsuspecting revelers across various clubs in Narok, Ntulele, Suswa, Mulot and Kilgoris Towns. They allegedly spike their victims' drinks with a sleep-inducing drug.

Mr Shiundu said drug tranquilises them for up to 12 hours, time that the suspects use to rob victims of their money and other valuables.

“The two went to the night club and after missing their main target, they spiked the bar maid who was in charge of the counter,” he said.

“Police have recovered some of the stolen items in Mulot trading centre after one person who was in the club that night positively identified them and called the police,” added Mr Shiundu.

Among items recovered from them are drugs suspected to be their tools of trade.

According to local police, one of the commonly used drugs is midazolam. When consumed by unsuspecting victims, it puts them in a deep sleep, giving perpetrators a chance to rob them.

Though sale of the drug is limited by medical prescription in Kenya, security agencies believe that rogue traders could be smuggling it from neighbouring Tanzania.

Increasing cases

The case is only the latest of many that have occurred in Narok town. The drink-spiking gangs are said to operate in groups of two and three, leaving behind a disoriented trail of victims.

In another case, a local secondary school teacher partying with two of his friends says he was targeted in a popular club in the outskirts of Narok town.

The teacher, who did not want to be named due to fear of embarrassment, said that he had Sh150,000 in his M-Pesa and bank account, as well as cash in his wallet.

All was well until a skimpily-dressed woman stole caught his eye, but little did he know that something was afoot.

“All was fine as we sipped our drinks undisturbed. Then all of a sudden a brown lady came over and requested to join our table,” he said.

According to the teacher, things took a turn for the worst when his friends left him with the woman.

“I booked a room and that is the only thing I remember. I woke up almost 15 hours later. I found I had no phone. I rushed to my bank and found that I had been robbed of over Sh135,000,” he narrated.

After replacing his SIM card, he says, he checked his account balance and found that his mobile money account was also wiped clean of Sh15,000.