New twist to Sunkuli brothers' quest for Narok governorship

Elders from the larger Sunkuli family and his Ilaiser clan have endorsed Nairobi businessman Andrew Sunkuli for the Narok governorship race.

This comes a week after his brother and Devolution Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli was endorsed for the same seat by another group of elders.

Andrew Sunkuli was endorsed by his Moitanik clan in an elaborate ceremony held on Thursday at Poroko village in Trans Mara West Sub County in Narok County.

The unveiling of the Nairobi-based businessman puts to rest speculation on whether he will be vying or not seven years after he gunned for the Senate seat.

The family and the clan are understood to have settled on Andrew owing to his strong showing in the 2013 senatorial race when he came second to Stephen ole Ntutu even although he ran as an independent in the then Jubilee-leaning region.

There have been rumours that he will be in the race, alongside his brother Charles, for what could be a repeat of 2013 when Andrew and his elder brother Julius vied for the Narok senatorial seat.

“I thank my Moitanik clan for choosing me as their preferred governor in 2022. I am grateful to the larger Sunkuli family for settling on me,” the businessman said.

He further said discussions have been ongoing for about two months to deliberate on who suits to be coroneted for the position before a decision was reached by clan elders and members of the larger Sunkuli family.

“I today announce that I am in the race for governorship. Those who thought that I will not be there should know otherwise. For the next three months, I will tour the whole county informing of my plans,” said Mr Sunkuli.

Unite communities

He noted that his aim is to unite the communities living in Narok for the sake of cohesion and development of the region assuring all residents of their safety during his tenure.

“I am keen on developing Narok County. Empty talks will not help this region to grow. I stand for justice for all, resources must be distributed equally,” said Mr Sunkuli.

He said politics is not about endorsement and asked residents to shun politicians relying on certifications and that it is only God and the people who can decide on leaders.

“Votes are with the people. Let us square it out there,” he said as he challenged his brother Charles and other aspirants not to rely on being endorsed.

Mr James Kaipoi, a retired chief said the Thursday ceremony is significant to the community because it shows who has the blessings of the community.

“We have dressed with leadership regalia. No one else will come here to claim that he has the blessings of elders,” said Mr Kaipoi as he explained that elders from all age sets participated in the coronation even.

Mr Douglas Sunkuli, chairman of the larger Sunkuli family called on Charles, the devolution PS not to go against the wishes of his relatives since he will be attracting a curse.

“I am asking the PS to concentrate on his roles as a civil servant. Let him not go against our family. Let him hold his horse for now. He has a big job which he should take care of. He is still young and we shall consider him when he comes to us later. If he fails to heed our advice, it shall be bad for him,” said the family chairman.

Last week a section of Maasai elders endorsed Devolution PS Charles Sunkuli to vie for the seat during a ceremony held at his Olpisiyai home, attracting criticism from those supporting Andrew.

The PS said having served in the Devolution ministry, he has a lot of lessons on how best to manage devolved units. “I will talk broadly about this when the right time comes,’’ he said.

It now remains to be seen whether the PS will go the whole hog, following the family and clan elders’ move to endorse Andrew.