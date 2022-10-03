Narok women lynch 48-year-old colleague for battering aged husband

A mob of women in Narok County lynched their 48-year-old colleague on Sunday for allegedly battering her elderly husband.

Kingasunye Musekenya died after being beaten by women from her community who accused her of frequently assaulting her frail 68-year-old husband, Mike Musekenya, said Narok South sub-county Police Commander Isaac Omare.

Police responded to a distress call from the public, rescued the woman and rushed her to nearby Ololulunga Sub-County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The woman had flogging marks “all over her body, an injury on her right leg and a blood-stained left ear", Mr Omare said.

Her body was taken to the Narok Referral Hospital morgue.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were investigating the incident, Mr Omare said.

He warned the public against taking the law into their own hands.