Narok plot owners warned against using title deeds for shylock loans

Plot owners in Narok town have been warned against using title deeds as collateral for quick loans from shylocks as they received land ownership documents.

After a 20-year wait, the plot owners in the county headquarters can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Area Governor Samuel Tunai, who spoke when he presided over the issuance of 1,000 title deeds at the William ole Ntimama Stadium, warned that shylocks issue loans with high interest rates that might overwhelm borrowers.

"Now that you have received your title deed, you should go seek loans from credible mainstream lenders and develop your property. Avoid shylocks as some of them have interest as high as Sh4,000 per day and you (plot owners) will be at risk of losing your plots to them," said Mr Tunai.

Governor Tunai, who is completing his second term, said his administration had facilitated demarcation and surveys of over 4,000 plots in Narok town, Kilgoris township and Lolgorian trading centre.

Mr Tunai advised plot owners to take advantage of the fact that the town is a gateway to the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve to build hospitality facilities, commercial real estate and other viable businesses.

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai(right) issues a title deed to a plot owner in Narok town at William ole Ntimama Stadium on July 12, 2022. Over 1,000 titles were issued out of the targeted 4,000 Photo credit: Robert Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

He also pledged to consider waivers on land rates on condition that the landowners will not have taken loans from wayward lenders.

Mr Tunai, who is eyeing the Senate seat under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, also hailed the Ministry of Lands and the National Land Commission (NLC) for their cooperation, saying issuing certificates of leases to plot owners will also enhance investor confidence in the town.

Ms Susan Kidemi, NLC coordinator in Narok, said the county is among devolved regions that have successfully issued title deeds to town plot owners amid multiple tussles.

"This exercise is expensive and only Isiolo and Samburu have also attempted [it], but Narok has done exemplary [work]," said Ms Kidemi.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke during the event could not hide their joy after receiving the documents.

Mr Benedict Letuolo, the chairman of Narok Plot Owners Welfare Association, said members would now have an opportunity to develop their plots.

"Lack of title deeds rendered some of my members paupers as they had no source of income to develop their properties. We are now relieved as we can now use the title deeds as security to secure loans to invest,” said Mr Lotoluo.

Local leaders who spoke during the ceremony hailed the initiative, terming it a milestone for the newly upgraded municipality.

Governor candidate Patrick Ntutu (UDA) said that he would ensure that the plot owners are secure if he is elected.

"As a Kenya Kwanza governor candidate, I will ensure that plot owners, regardless of their tribe, have a conducive environment to do business," said Mr Ntutu.