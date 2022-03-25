Narok Governor Tunai to run for Senate

Narok County Governor Samuel Ole Tunai on Friday, March 25, announced that he will be running for the county’s Senatorial seat.

In a press conference held at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence, Tunai who is serving his second and last term as Governor said that he had made his mind after he was approached by a section of locals to run for the Narok Senatorial seat.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, who is serving his first term in the Senate, will be defending his seat.

“Your Excellency, I want to inform you that we held a series of meetings after you last visited Narok and I’m glad to inform you that we agreed that I run for the county’s senate seat,” he said.

According to Tunai, leaders allied to DP Ruto in Narok County led by former CAS Patrick Ntutu agreed that the governor would run for the Senate.

This means that Tunai will be battling it out with Ledama, Salaton Tompo, Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchellah, Maasai land activist Meitamei Ololdapash and Nairobi-based publisher Andrew ole Sinkuli.

Tunai also said that he had a lot of belief in DP Ruto as he was the most suited leader to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 2022 general elections.

“I believe that you are the right person to take this country to the next level. I totally believe in your agenda for this country and the people of Kenya,” he said.

Receiving him officially to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), DP Ruto exuded confidence that he will win the presidency come August.

He also said that Tunai was an exemplary leader because he worked with members of various communities that live in Narok for the last two terms.

“I want to commend Tunai as governor for his endeavor to work together with all the communities and bring them on board,” DP Ruto said.