Narok governor candidate Patrick Ntutu halts campaigns after mother’s death

Mr Patrick Ntutu, the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) candidate for Narok governor, has suspended his campaigns to mourn the death of his mother.

A statement from his campaign secretariat said the matriarch, Ms Nataana Enole Ntutu, 95, died on Wednesday morning while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing on of Mama Nataana Enole Ntutu, mother to incoming Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu. She passed on this morning while recuperating at Nairobi Hospital," reads the statement.

Mr Ntutu praised his mother’s efforts in raising her children to become successful people.

He describes his mother as gentle, assertive, listening, decisive and welcoming.

"She opened doors to her home to all the communities living in the cosmopolitan Narok County,” the statement added.

Mr Ntutu’s campaigns and other political activities have been suspended so that the family can make burial arrangements for the matriarch.