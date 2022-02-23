Narok floods kill 70-year-old woman

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Narok town on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a woman dead after she was swept away by raging floods.

Police said the woman, Nekipasi Njapit, 70, was swept away as she attempted to cross a flooded road in the town.

"Ms Njapit's body was found stuck inside a trench at Fanaka area and it was established that she was swept by floods while crossing the road and died," a police report said.

The incident was reported at the Narok Police Station by a relative, Joseph Njapit.

Ms Njapit’s body was taken to the Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The floods also left businesses in Narok counting losses.

The nearly two-hour downpour forced traders to shut down their businesses to keep out storm waters.

Residents said they lost property worth thousands of shillings.

"We suffered huge losses as a result of the flooding. Part of my shop was swept away by the floods. We call upon the county government to step in and look for a lasting solution for the flooding," said John Nduati.

Narok town has a poor and ramshackle drainage system.

The government in 2018 established a Sh200 million drainage network but it still gets overwhelmed when it rains heavily.

In 2015, 11 people were swept away by floods in the town and scores were injured, while property worth millions was destroyed.