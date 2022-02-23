Narok floods kill 70-year-old woman

A woman in Narok was swept away as she attempted to cross a flooded road in the town.

By  Eric Matara

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Narok town on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a woman dead after she was swept away by raging floods.

