Narok court charges Marima Ole Pesi with being in possession of rhino horn

Marima Ole Pesi

Marima Ole Pesi in a Narok Court on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  George Sayagie

A 64-year-old man, who was  arrested with a rhino horn worth Sh2.1 million, was on Friday charged in a Narok court.

