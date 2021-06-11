Narok court charges Marima Ole Pesi with being in possession of rhino horn

A 64-year-old man, who was arrested with a rhino horn worth Sh2.1 million, was on Friday charged in a Narok court.

Mr Marima Ole Pesi, who was represented by a lawyer Bosibori Ogenga, was charged with dealing in wildlife trophies, contrary to Wildlife Conservation and Management Act of 2013.

The suspect was accused of dealing in the wildlife trophy without a permit. Appearing before the Narok Resident Magistrate Adelide Sisenda, the court heard that the accused was found with a rhino horn weighing 1.10kg inside a car.

Prosecutor Tito Wanga told the court that on June 10, midnight, the accused was arrested in a Probox car at Ewuaso Ngiro trading center while trying to sell the horn.

“He was arrested by KWS law enforcement officers following a tip off,”

However, Ms Bosibori defended her client saying he is not a flight risk and should be released on bond. The ruling on bond will be made on June 15.

Ms Bosibori also differed with the KWS officers on the date of arrest of her client saying the suspect was arrested and kept in cells over 24 hours contrary to the law.

She opposed the application, saying the affidavit contained baseless allegations meant to mislead the the court into acting on apprehensions.

“There is no compelling reason to warrant denial of the bail and bonds for the suspects, Mr Pesi was just a victim of circumstances and not the owner of the horn,” said Ms Bosibori.

The Wildlife Conservation and Management Act 2013 makes the handling of wildlife trophies an offence.

The law imposes penalties of Sh20 million fine or imprisonment for life or both for offences against endangered species.