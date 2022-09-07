Meet ambitious 30-year-old seeking National Assembly Speaker’s post

As new parliamentarians prepare to take the oath of office and embark on electing House leaders, top parties and coalitions will be fronting their candidates for the third most powerful post in Kenya.

Mr Jared Oluoch Oundo, 30, exudes confidence that he will beat the odds and get the hot seat.

The bigwigs garnering for the post include Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula (Kenya Kwanza) and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (Azimio).

Mr Oundo reiterated that he was not cowed by these veteran politicians as he attempts to become the first youth to hold the plum position.

He told the Nation that he carries the aspirations of millions of young Kenyans looking for a vibrant assembly.

"It is time for the youth. They (politicians) use us during campaigns and whenever they get positions instead of utilizing us to serve this country they want to misuse us for maandamano (demonstrations)," Mr Oundo said.

He said it is time for youths to also join the high table.

"I have prepared for this position for over 10 years now. I even think when I was in high school, I had the wisdom and what it takes to run either of the Houses (Senate or National assembly)," he added.

He said the new Parliament has a good number of MPs and senators who are younger than him, including Senator Eddie Oketch.

"We have dreams for this country. Some of these dreams will need us to be part of decision-making. And I think this is the best opportunity that will help me make good decisions for this country," he said.

He said outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta's government failed because of poor leadership in both Houses, an issue he said he will help correct.

He said he wants to make Parliament a place that gives hope to all Kenyans and prioritises bills about empowering ordinary mwananchi rather than “wenye nchi” to ensure that there is equity and adherence to the Constitution.

The other contestants will just follow their party position without any references to the actual needs of the people and the Constitution, he argued.

"I am best suited because I am neutral. The Speaker ought to be neutral and not inclined to any one side. The others are backed by parties with hardliners. I Am not one. I am judicious in my thinking," he added.

He said he is vying to serve Kenyans and not any political party.