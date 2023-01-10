Man killed, girlfriend injured after machete attack

Residents have raised concerns over rising insecurity in estates around Maasai Mara University on the outskirts of Narok Town.

In the latest incident, a 22-year-old man was hacked to death at the silent estate and his female companion attacked with machetes leaving her with deep cuts on her head.

According to area County Police commander Mr Kizito Mutoro, the deceased identified as Erick Migiro was headed to his rental house in the company of the 21-year-old woman when he was accosted by the machete-wielding gang in the 9pm incident.

According to Mr Mutoro, whoever reported the incident told the police that he found the house locked from the inside, and knocked the door but was not opened.

"At about 2 am morning, he was woken up by his neighbour informing him that his roommate had been killed," said Mr Mutoro.

The deceased and the woman believed to have been his girlfriend are suspected to have run to the house and locked themselves in after being attacked when he succumbed to the injuries.

The police officers led by the orderly officer, duty officer, crime aid and the scenes of crime officers visited the scene and found the door of a single room broken into blood stains all over the floor.

They also found the woman sitting on the floor with a deep cut on the right thigh, deep cuts on both hands and a deep cut on her face with blood oozing from the injuries.

"Besides her was the body of the boyfriend lying lifelessly naked, facing upwards with a deep cut on the head and throat slit open," said the police boss.

The injured lady was rushed to Narok County Referral hospital and admitted in serious condition.

Mr Mutoro said investigations into the incident have already been commenced.

Residents who are mostly university students have raised concerns over the increasing crime rate in the area and called on the police to act.

Mr John Maren, a resident, cases of robberies and muggings have been rampant along the estates at night.