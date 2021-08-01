Maasai Mara suspends tourists for playing with leopard cub

Maasai Mara leopard

A leopard in the Maasai Mara National Reserve. Park rules say that a distance any closer than 25 meters constitutes harassment of an animal.

Photo credit: File | George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • ‘Big cats of Maasai Mara’ posted a video of a tourist playing with a leopard cub in a vehicle belonging to Oltepesi Mara Tented Camp, with a client filming the interaction in close proximity.

The management of Maasai Mara National Reserve has suspended a tented camp and its client for flouting park regulations by allowing a close interaction with a leopard.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.