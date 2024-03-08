Maasai Mara hotel to pay Sh420m to widower of murdered Chinese tourist

Keekorok Lodge has been ordered to pay Sh420 million to the family of a Chinese tourist who was stabbed to death at the facility in 2016.

Luo Jinli’s widower, Dong Yi, sued the management of the hotel situated in Maasai Mara Game Reserve for negligence in the attack that occurred on August 8, 2016.

Mr Dong was seriously injured during the incident.

Evidence presented in court showed that the couple were stabbed by Lee Changpin, a Chinese tour guide, allegedly over sitting space during dinner.

The 45-year-old woman was a security manager in Beijing and was in the company of her husband and other tourists.

The two had checked into Sun Africa Hotels, which trades as Keekorok Lodge Maasai Mara, on the fateful day and in the company of their tour guide identified as Mr Bai Jiang.

The family then went to dinner at the restaurant, where a verbal exchange between Luo and Mr Lee ensued.

The assailant is said to have demanded that they leave their table before he stabbed them both in the chest using a steak knife.

Justice Francis Gikonyo said fighting in restaurants is not strange or unforeseeable.

“The defendant did not take reasonable measures to ensure the security of the plaintiff and the deceased in the restaurant,” said the judge.

“The evidence and circumstances of this case is an indictment of the defendant (the hotel) for breach of duty of care.”

The court said whereas there were guards outside patrolling the restaurant, there was nothing to show that there were any systems or security arrangements in place, to respond to any security lapse or incident promptly.

The hotel management defended itself saying there was adequate security and despite knowing that there was trouble, the tourists failed to report the incident.

Mr Joseph Leshornat, the hotel’s front office manager, said the establishment was crowded at the time.